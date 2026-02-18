UK police assessing records of private flights at Stansted Airport over Epstein ties

British police are assessing information about private flights to and from Stansted Airport in London following the release of files by the US Department of Justice related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to media reports Tuesday.

"We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files," a spokesperson for the Essex Police said in a statement.

The BBC reported that although police are reviewing the information, it would not necessarily lead to a full investigation.

In December, a BBC investigation found that 87 flights linked to Epstein had arrived at or departed from UK airports between the early 1990s and 2018.

The announcement by the Essex Police comes after former Prime Minister Gordon Brown claimed that the documents showed in "graphic detail" how Epstein was able to use the Essex hub to "fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia."

Last week, Brown wrote in the New Statesman that police urgently need to re-examine whether Epstein's victims were trafficked within and outside of the UK.

Brown also wrote to the chief police constables and commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Essex and Thames Valley Police.

"All private aircraft at London Stansted operate through independent fixed base operators, which handle all aspects of private and corporate aviation in line with regulatory requirements," Stansted Airport was quoted by the BBC as saying.

The airport noted that these terminals are "entirely independent" and that "no private jet passengers enter the main airport terminal."

"The airport does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately operated aircraft," it added.

Thames Valley Police are separately assessing allegations that a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles.

In 2014, the late Virginia Giuffre became the first woman to publicly accuse Mountbatten-Windsor of similar encounters.

On Jan. 30, the US Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November.

The materials include grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages remain heavily redacted. Epstein survivors and victims' relatives say the release falls short of what the law requires and omits much vital information.

Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.





