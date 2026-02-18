Türkiye for 1st time uses combat drones in NATO’s largest exercise, says naval commander

Türkiye, for the first time, used combat drones within the framework of an amphibious landing operation scenario during NATO's largest exercise of the year, Naval Forces Commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu said Wednesday.

For the first time, unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) were used within the framework of an amphibious landing operation scenario during the NATO Steadfast Dart 2026 exercise, Tatlıoğlu said at a press conference during the maritime phase of NATO Steadfast Dart 2026, hosted by Germany at the Putlos training and exercise area.

Tatlıoğlu observed the exercise, together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Chief of the German General Staff Carsten Breuer, and Commander of NATO's Joint Force Command Brunssum General Ingo Gerhartz.

Mentioning that Steadfast Dart 2026 is NATO's largest exercise of the year with the participation of more than 10,000 personnel, Tatlıoğlu said: "Within the scope of Steadfast Dart 26, the Turkish Naval Forces have deployed the Anadolu Turkish Naval Task Group, consisting of approximately 1,500 personnel and possessing multi-purpose operational capability, to the Baltic Sea."

He added that the Anadolu Turkish Naval Task Group includes the multi-purpose amphibious ship TCG Anadolu, the logistics support and combat support ship TCG Derya, the first domestically produced frigate TCG Istanbul, the first frigate modernized with national capabilities TCG Oruçreis, an amphibious marine battalion, amphibious landing vehicles, attack and utility helicopters, and Bayraktar TB-3 UCAV systems.

Emphasizing that the exercise holds two important aspects for them, he said: "First, the Turkish Naval Forces are demonstrating a power projection capability at this scale and level within the allied framework. For the first time in an amphibious operation, we are using our UCAVs to soften the landing zone."

The Naval Forces commander stated that the structure they have formed is fully compatible with NATO's new force model and high-readiness requirements, and that it serves as a significant force multiplier. "We currently continue to maintain a naval presence in the Baltic Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Persian Gulf, and the seas surrounding Türkiye."

Responding to a question about whether Turkish UAV and UCAV systems would be used in other exercises, Tatlıoğlu said: "As you know, we are using our unmanned aerial vehicles in the Black Sea region. Due to the Ukraine-Russia war, more than 400 mines drifting from Ukraine are present in the Black Sea. We are combating these drifting mines. We use our UAVs to detect these mines."

Noting that Türkiye shares its experience in the use of unmanned aerial and naval vehicles with NATO allies, he added: "As part of a NATO exercise, we are using our UAVs in an amphibious operation for the first time. As you know, we are quite proficient in unmanned systems. We have various UAVs and unmanned naval vehicles. We strive to share all our experience in this field with NATO allied countries, and this marks a first."

The Turkish Armed Forces demonstrated their ability to conduct coordinated operations with allied countries and displayed their operational capabilities in Germany as part of NATO's largest and most comprehensive live exercise of the year, "Steadfast Dart 2026."

As part of the event hosted by Germany, naval, air, and land elements from 11 allied countries, including Türkiye, Spain, Germany, and Italy, conducted a joint amphibious landing operation under realistic conditions.

With aerial support provided by "Seahawk" and "Super Cobra" helicopters deployed aboard the TCG Anadolu, the Turkish team and Spanish special forces advanced inland, securing the beach area and preparing it for the landing of armored amphibious vehicles (ZAHA).

The exercise was observed jointly by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Commander of NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum General Ingo Gerhartz, as well as Tatlıoğlu.

Meanwhile, key force-multiplying elements developed by the Turkish defense industry, including TCG Anadolu, the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle, and ZAHA, were also showcased on the international stage during the exercise.