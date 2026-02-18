Russia urges US to refrain from naval blockade of Cuba

Russia on Wednesday urged the US to refrain from a naval blockade of Cuba, expressing support for the island nation's sovereignty and security.

"Together with the majority of members of the world community, we call on the US to show common sense and a responsible approach and to refrain from a naval blockade of the Island of Freedom," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

Lavrov also rejected accusations that Russian-Cuban cooperation posed a threat to the US or any other country.

"We categorically reject the far-fetched accusations against Russia and Cuba, against our cooperation, as allegedly posing a threat to the interests of the US or anyone else," Lavrov stressed.

The top Russian diplomat highlighted that Cuban authorities "are always ready for such honest negotiations."

"For our part, we will consistently continue our support for Cuba and the Cuban people in the cause of defending the country's sovereignty and security. And, of course, we discussed all this today," he said.

He also noted that Moscow greatly values the assessments of its Cuban friends regarding what is happening not only around their country but also in the Latin American region in general, where the situation is also worsening.

Rodriguez Parrilla, for his part, expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the world and the actions of the US, "which pose a threat to the sovereignty of all countries."

"The US and its government are adopting new practices of plunder, interference, violation of international law, disregard for the UN, and pose a threat to the world order, the principles of UN multilateralism, and indeed a threat to the international and regional sovereignty of all countries without exception," he said.

The Cuban foreign minister pointed out that the situation around his country is currently worsening significantly.

"The entire blockade policy is being tightened after the adoption of a presidential decree stating that Cuba represents an extraordinary threat to US national security and its foreign policy," he explained.

Despite difficulties, Cuba will continue to adhere to its chosen course, despite the tightening of the blockade by the US, he said.

"We will continue, as before, to resolutely move forward in defending Cuba's independence and sovereignty, we will maintain the course chosen by our country unchanged, and we will continue to seek effective solutions for our economy," he remarked.

According to him, Cuba will continue to work on restoring its economy and will always be ready for respectful dialogue on equal terms with any country.

"Today, the Cuban people are suffering greatly from severe hardships, but they are fully aware of the underlying causes and reasons for these economic deprivations, and they stand together and united," he said.

The top Cuban diplomat also stated that Havana will continue to implement joint projects and agreements with Moscow, despite the difficulties.

After halting oil from Mexico and Venezuela to Cuba and capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the process, the US has now imposed a fuel embargo on Cuba, deepening its acute shortages.

Washington has also announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that dare to supply fuel to Cuba.

Last week, the Russian Embassy in Havana announced that Moscow would soon begin shipments of oil and petroleum products to Cuba as humanitarian aid.