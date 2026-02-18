President Erdoğan extends Ramadan wishes to nation, Muslim world

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday extended his wishes for the holy month of Ramadan, expressing hope that it brings blessings and unity to the nation, the Muslim world, and all humanity.

He expressed his wishes on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, stating that the holy month "brings goodness to our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity."

The president described the period as "these blessed days when the doors of mercy are opened" and prayed that they strengthen solidarity.

Erdoğan also prayed that "these blessed days strengthen our unity and togetherness."