Italy defends plan to attend Board of Peace meeting in US as an observer

Italy defended its decision to join an upcoming meeting of the Board of Peace in the US strictly as an observer, saying not attending would contradict the Italian Constitution.

Speaking Tuesday in the Lower House, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that Italy will be an observer at Thursday's inaugural meeting of Board of Peace meeting in Washington, DC.

"Italy's absence from a discussion of peace in the Mediterranean would not only be politically incomprehensible but also contrary to the letter and spirit of Article 11 of our Constitution, which establishes the rejection of war as a means of resolving disputes," he was quoted by the Italian news agency ANSA as saying.

He noted that the government has deemed it appropriate to accept the US administration's invitation to attend, as an observer, the first meeting of the Board of Peace, adding it is "certainly a balanced solution and respectful of our constitutional constraints."

Italy's goal is to create the conditions for two states in the Middle East, Israel and Palestine, added Tajani, pointing out that the European Union also confirmed its participation in the Washington meeting as an observer.

"In every contact with the American administration, we have always emphasized the need to ensure strict compliance with the principles of our Constitution and the involvement of Parliament."

He also reiterated that the Italian government has condemned any suggestion of Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank.

"These urges do not help peace builders and risk jeopardizing the two-state solution," he added.

Previously, Italian media reported that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni delegated Tajani to represent Italy at the Board of Peace meeting.

On Jan. 22, US President Donald Trump and representatives of 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Board of Peace was established within the framework of efforts toward a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip and seeks peacemaking around the world. Washington has said that additional states have since joined the initiative.



