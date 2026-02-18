Turkish FM to represent Türkiye at Board of Peace meeting: Erdogan

An invitation to the first Gaza Peace Board meeting has been received, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend, said Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

Speaking aboard a return flight from Ethiopia, Erdogan said Europe cannot build a credible security framework without Türkiye, adding that he hopes this is now understood.

The president also said the steps toward full Syrian integration are closely monitored, and necessary guidance is given for implementing the agreement.

"We conveyed to all our counterparts that Türkiye is against military intervention in Iran," Erdogan noted.



