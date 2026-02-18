GERMANYS STEINMEIER VISITS JORDAN FOR TALKS WITH KING ABDULLAH II

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier concludes his three-day visit to the Middle East on Wednesday with political talks in Jordan.



After spending two days in Lebanon, Steinmeier is to be received by Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman.



The pair know each other well, with Steinmeier having last travelled to Jordan almost exactly a year ago, while Abdullah paid a return visit to Berlin a few weeks later.



The main topic of discussion is expected to be the Middle East conflict and the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



The German president also plans to acknowledge Jordan's huge efforts in hosting Syrian and Palestinian refugees.



To this end, he will visit the registration centre of the UN's refugee agency, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



According to the UNHCR, Jordan is one of the countries with the largest number of refugees worldwide.



In the evening, Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender will fly back to Berlin.



