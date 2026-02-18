Turkish foreign minister to attend 1st Board of Peace meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, representing Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Fidan is expected to stress in his address that efforts toward a resolution of the Palestinian issue must continue with determination and to reiterate Türkiye's support for initiatives in this direction.

He is also expected to underline the need for Israel to end ceasefire violations and practices that obstruct the uninterrupted and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid. At the meeting, Fidan is set to affirm that Türkiye will continue providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza and stand ready to contribute to reconstruction efforts.

The minister is further expected to reiterate Türkiye's willingness to take part in international mechanisms to be established to safeguard the rights and security of the Palestinian people in Gaza. He is also likely to call for urgent action against Israeli pressure in the West Bank, the expansion of illegal settlement activities, and settler violence.

Additionally, Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for a two-state solution.

Earlier, President Erdogan, on board his return flight from Ethiopia, said an invitation to the Gaza Peace Board meeting has been received, announcing that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the meeting.

On Jan. 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Board of Peace was established within the framework of efforts toward a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip and seeks to promote peacemaking around the world. Washington has said additional states have since joined the initiative.

Its first meeting is scheduled for Feb. 19 in Washington, DC, at the leaders' level, with Peskov ruling out Moscow's participation in remarks earlier this week.



