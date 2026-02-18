Death toll in Philippine shipwreck climbs to 62

The death toll from a passenger vessel that sank in the Philippines has risen to 62 after four more bodies were recovered during an ongoing search operation, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday.

"With this development, the total number of fatalities has increased to 62, with 293 survivors, while 17 individuals remain missing," the PCG said in a statement posted on the US-based social media platform Facebook late Tuesday.

The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 was en route to Jolo Island in Sulu province when it sank in waters off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province.

The vessel issued a distress signal at around 1.50 am (1750GMT) on Jan. 25, about four hours after departing from the Port of Zamboanga in Mindanao, according to authorities.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, has a long history of deadly ferry accidents, often blamed on overcrowding and weak enforcement of maritime safety regulations.