ISRAELS RECOGNITION OF SOMALILAND BENEFIT NO ONE: ERDOĞAN

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday touched on Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state and become the only country to do so, stressing that the decision benefits neither Somalia nor the region.

"I would like to reiterate that Israel's recognition of Somaliland would benefit neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa," Erdoğan said in a joint presser with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.

Ankara believes that the countries of the region should develop solutions to the region's problems, said Erdoğan, urging the Horn of Africa not to be turned into "an arena of struggle for foreign powers."

Stressing the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Ethiopia, Erdoğan said that it is a "source of pride" that more than 200 Turkish companies, with investments amounting to $2.5 billion, are supporting the employment of approximately 20,000 people in Ethiopia.