3rd round of trilateral Ukraine talks begin in Geneva

A vehicle that is part of the motorcade of the Russian delegation arrives at the InterContinental hotel, on the day of U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2026. (REUTERS)

The third round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US began in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, as the sides attempt to advance diplomatic efforts to establish a truce.

The negotiations come a week before the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, with the armed conflict still underway.

The Russian delegation is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, marking a shift from the senior military officials who led previous rounds in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the talks would cover a "wider range of issues," including the "main issues concerning the territories."

Ukraine's team is led by Rustem Umerov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and includes senior political and security officials.

"We have a framework for work agreed upon by the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and a clear mandate. Security and humanitarian issues are on the agenda," Umerov said on Telegram, posting a picture of the Russian, Ukrainian, and US delegations.

Umerov thanked the American side for its "involvement and consistent work in the negotiation process," and expressed gratitude to Switzerland for hosting the talks.

"We are working constructively, focused and without unnecessary expectations. Our task is to maximally advance those solutions that can bring sustainable peace closer," he added.

Ukrainian officials are expected to push for an energy ceasefire and to clarify how a monitoring mechanism would function if a truce were reached.

Zelenskyy warned ahead of the meeting that Russia may be preparing another "massive strike," arguing military pressure has not eased even as negotiations resume.

The talks will be held behind closed doors, according to Peskov, with no immediate statement to the media expected.

























