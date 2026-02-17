2nd round of Iran-US nuclear negotiations begins in Geneva

The second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran began in Geneva on Tuesday.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the new round of talks officially began at the Omani Embassy in Geneva under Omani mediation.

The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived at the negotiation venue in Geneva, followed by the American delegation. Both delegations held talks with the Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

According to local reports, Iran's demands in this round of indirect talks include the complete lifting of sanctions and discussions on confidence-building measures regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

The US delegation is led by US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner.

Iran and the US resumed their indirect nuclear diplomacy in Muscat earlier this month under Omani mediation, nearly eight months after talks were suspended following the Iran-Israel conflict.

Assessments from both sides were positive after the latest round of talks, which took place amid heightened tensions due to the US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the focus of this new round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington would be the nuclear issue.

Baghaei also noted that Araghchi held talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday, discussing technical issues related to Iran's nuclear file.

On the eve of the talks, US President Donald Trump said he will be involved "indirectly" in the indirect negotiations with Iran in Geneva.

"I'll be involved in those talks indirectly, and they'll be very important," Trump told reporters Monday en route to Washington when asked what he expected from the second round of the indirect nuclear negotiations.