Tens of thousands perform first tarawih at al-Aqsa despite Israeli restrictions

Despite Israeli restrictions, tens of thousands of Muslims performed the first Tarawih prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

After the crescent moon was sighted around the time of the evening prayer and the announcement was made that the following day would mark the first day of Ramadan, tens of thousands of Muslims rushed to Al-Aqsa, Islam's first qibla.







Muslim worshippers filled the Qibli Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, and the courtyards, lining up for the Isha and Tarawih prayers behind Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneineh, the Imam-Khatib of Al-Aqsa Mosque.







Despite the ceasefire, Palestinians are entering Ramadan with sorrow once again this year due to the situation in Gaza and Israel's increasing attacks on the occupied West Bank.







The Jerusalem Governorate, affiliated with the Palestinian Authority, had previously emphasized that Israel continues to obstruct Ramadan preparations at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.







