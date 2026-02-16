Ukrainian delegation leaves for Geneva for US-mediated talks with Russia to end war

The Ukrainian delegation has departed for Geneva, where a new round of US-mediated peace talks with Russia is expected to take place on Feb. 17-18, head of Ukraine's presidential office Kyrylo Budanov said on Monday.

On Telegram, Budanov published a photo of himself and two other delegation members in front of a train carriage.

"Heading to Geneva. The next round of negotiations is ahead. On the way, we will discuss the lessons of our history with our colleagues and look for the right conclusions. Ukraine's interests must be protected," he wrote.

The first round of trilateral security consultations this year, involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US, took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 23-24, with the Moscow negotiating group led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

A second round followed on Feb. 4-5 at the same location.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement would also take place in a trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian format, scheduled for Feb. 17-18 in Geneva, Switzerland.





