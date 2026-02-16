Supporters remember Putin foe Navalny two years after his death

Supporters of leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who major European governments said was murdered by the government in Moscow with a nerve agent, are commemorating the second anniversary of his death on Monday.



Events are planned in Russia and more than 20 other countries, according to Navalny's team, which works in exile.



A dozen cities in Germany, including Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig, are commemorating the harsh critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dissident was tortured to death on February 16, 2024, in a penal camp in the Arctic region, they say.



People can lay flowers at the Borisovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, where Navalny's grave is located. Rallies are banned in Russia.



The politician's widow Yulia Navalnaya accuses Putin of murdering her husband. On Saturday, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, France and the United Kingdom alleged that analyses of Navalny's remains showed traces of the highly potent toxin epibatidine.



"Russia claimed that Navalny died of natural causes. But given the toxicity of epibatidine and reported symptoms, poisoning was highly likely the cause of his death. Navalny died while held in prison, meaning Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison to him," said a joint statement made on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.



German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed shock.



It is unclear how Navalny's tissue samples ended up in the West.Amnesty International has called for clarification of the circumstances surrounding his death.



In 2020, Navalny narrowly survived an assassination attempt with the chemical warfare agent Novichok.

