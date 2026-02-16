Medals awarded in 8 disciplines on day 9 of 2026 Winter Olympics

Medals were awarded in eight disciplines Sunday at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

On the 9th day of the Games in Italy, gold medals were awarded across sports including Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating.

Italy's Federica Brignone secured her second gold medal of the 2026 Winter Olympics, winning the women's giant slalom event. Sweden's Sara Hector took silver and Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund claimed bronze.

In the men's 12.5-kilometer biathlon pursuit, the gold went to Sweden's Martin Ponsiluoma. Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid earned silver, while France's Emilien Jacquelin took bronze.

In the women's 10-kilometer biathlon pursuit, Italy's Lisa Vittozzi won gold, Norway's Maren Kirkeeide took silver and Finland's Suvi Minkkinen earned bronze.

In the men's 4x7.5-kilometer cross-country skiing relay, Norway claimed gold and Norwegian athlete Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo became the first athlete to win nine gold medals in the Winter Games. France took silver and Italy earned bronze in the event.

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury secured gold in the men's dual moguls freestyle skiing final, defeating his opponent 30-5. Japan's Ikuma Horishima took silver and Australia's Matt Graham earned bronze.

The British duo of Tabitha Stoecker and Matt Weston won gold in the mixed team skeleton event. German athletes completed the podium, with Susanne Kreher and Axel Jungk taking silver and Jacqueline Pfeifer and Christopher Grotheer earning bronze.

In the women's 500-meter speed skating event, the Netherlands' Femke Kok set an Olympic record of 36.49 seconds to claim gold. Her compatriot Jutta Leerdam took silver, while Japan's Miho Takagi earned bronze.

Great Britain won gold in the mixed team snowboard cross competition. Italy earned silver and France took bronze in the category.

The final medals of the day were awarded in the women's large hill ski jumping event. Norway's Anna Odine Stroem won gold, fellow Norwegian Eirin Maria Kvandal earned silver and Slovenia's Nika Prevc took bronze.

Competitions were also held in bobsled, curling, figure skating and ice hockey.





