Israeli producer of spy series ‘Tehran’ found dead in Athens hotel

The Israeli producer of the spy series "Tehran" was found dead on Monday in a hotel in central Athens, local media reported.

Dana Eden, 53, arrived in Athens on Feb. 4 to oversee filming of the series, which airs on Israel's public broadcaster KAN and Apple TV+ internationally.

She was found dead in a central Athens hotel by her brother, the daily To Vima reported.

Citing sources, the newspaper said Eden's death is suspected to be a suicide, noting bruises on her neck and lower limbs and several pills found in her room.

A comprehensive police investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of Eden's death, the daily reported.