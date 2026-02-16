Israeli producer of spy series ‘Tehran’ found dead in Athens hotel

 Contact Us
Dana Eden, the acclaimed producer behind the Apple TV+ series Tehran, was found dead in a hotel in Athens on Monday. She was in the Greek capital to manage the production of the show's upcoming season.

Published February 16,2026
The Israeli producer of the spy series "Tehran" was found dead on Monday in a hotel in central Athens, local media reported.

Dana Eden, 53, arrived in Athens on Feb. 4 to oversee filming of the series, which airs on Israel's public broadcaster KAN and Apple TV+ internationally.

She was found dead in a central Athens hotel by her brother, the daily To Vima reported.

Citing sources, the newspaper said Eden's death is suspected to be a suicide, noting bruises on her neck and lower limbs and several pills found in her room.

A comprehensive police investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of Eden's death, the daily reported.