Turkish communications chief slams Israeli move to designate West Bank land as ‘state property’

Vehicles move along a road next to Israel's controversial separation barrier in the Palestinian village of al-Ram in the occupied West Bank on February 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Burhanettin Duran, head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate, on Monday strongly condemned Israel's decision to turn areas in the occupied West Bank into "state property."

He called the move a "clear violation of international law," saying it goes "against the common conscience of humanity and is a continuation of its genocidal policies and practices."

Duran underlined that such initiatives deepen injustice in the region and deliberately target hopes for peace, regional tranquility, and security.

"This approach, which disregards the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people and aims to alter the demographic and legal structure, will be one of the biggest obstacles to lasting stability in the region," he wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He rejected "all forms of usurpation of Palestinian territories," calling on the international community to assume responsibility for stopping "this illegality" activity and establishing lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

"As Türkiye, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to advocate for a just solution based on international law and human rights and to defend the just cause of our Palestinian brothers and sisters," he said.

The statement came a day after the Israeli government approved a proposal to register Palestinian land in the West Bank as "state property."

Israel's public broadcaster reported that the proposal was submitted by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Palestinians view the measures as a prelude to the formal annexation of the West Bank and a step toward the de facto annexation of large parts of the territory -- moves they say would undermine the two-state solution framework endorsed by the United Nations.