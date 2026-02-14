Eurovision 70th anniversary live tour postponed

The Eurovision Song Contest's first-ever tour, planned to celebrate its 70th anniversary, has been postponed, organisers said, citing "unforeseen challenges".

It is another setback for the world's biggest live televised music event, after five countries pulled out of this year's contest over Israel's participation, amid tensions surrounding the Gaza war.

"We regret to announce that we've made the difficult decision to postpone the Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour 2026," Eurovision director Martin Green said Friday in a statement.

"We have encountered unforeseen challenges that despite the best efforts of our team, the producers, and promoters we have been unable to resolve."

He said the thousands of fans who had already bought tickets would be refunded in full as soon as possible.

"We look forward to relaunching the Live Tour when we can ensure the world class experience that our fans expect," Green added.

The indoor arena tour was due to visit 10 European cities: London, Hamburg, Milan, Zurich, Antwerp, Cologne, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris and Stockholm.

The tour, scheduled for June and July, was due to feature artists both the 2026 contest and past editions, doing their own Eurovision songs plus covers of others from the competition's history.

On the bill were Ireland's multiple winner Johnny Logan, Katrina, who won for Britain in 1997, and Finnish monster rock band Lordi, who won in 2006.

- Boycott -

This year's edition of Eurovision will take place in Vienna, with the grand final on May 16.

Only 35 countries will take part in the glitzy extravaganza -- the fewest since entry was expanded in 2004 -- following the withdrawal of public broadcasters from Spain, Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands and Slovenia.

Matters came to a head over widespread concerns about the conduct of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

There were suspicions too that the televoting system was being manipulated to boost Israel at Eurovision 2025 in Basel, while some broadcasters also raised concerns about media freedom, with Israel preventing their journalists from accessing Gaza.

"The 70th anniversary shows will be celebrated with 35 amazing artists performing to record sell-out audiences in Vienna and hundreds of millions watching around the world," said Green.

First held in 1956, Eurovision is run by the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union, the world's biggest alliance of public-service media.







