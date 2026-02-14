Erdoğan to visit UAE, Ethiopia next week for talks

 Contact Us
President Erdoğan will visit the UAE and Ethiopia on Feb. 16-17, the Turkish Presidency confirmed on Saturday, Feb. 14. The trip begins in Dubai, where Erdoğan will deliver a keynote speech as a guest of honor at the World Government Summit. He will then head to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, fulfilling a promise to visit the capital in the first two months of 2026 to support the ongoing normalization process with Somalia.

Published February 14,2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan next week will visit the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, the country's communications chief said Saturday.

Erdoğan is scheduled to meet on Monday in Abu Dhabi with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said Burhanettin Duran. Their talks are expected to focus on steps to expand cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE, as well as developments in the region and worldwide.

On Tuesday the Turkish leader will travel to Addis Ababa at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Duran added.

Several agreements and documents whose negotiations have been completed are expected to be signed during the visits.