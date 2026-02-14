Erdoğan to visit UAE, Ethiopia next week for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan next week will visit the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, the country's communications chief said Saturday.

Erdoğan is scheduled to meet on Monday in Abu Dhabi with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said Burhanettin Duran. Their talks are expected to focus on steps to expand cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE, as well as developments in the region and worldwide.

On Tuesday the Turkish leader will travel to Addis Ababa at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Duran added.

Several agreements and documents whose negotiations have been completed are expected to be signed during the visits.