Zelensky: ‘Unity’ in Europe, Euro-Atlantic community ‘best interceptor’ against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday termed "unity" in Europe and in the Euro-Atlantic community as the "best interceptor" against Russia.

In a speech at a panel discussion on day two of the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky argued there is "no country in Europe that could rely only on its own technology and money to defend itself," and that "no one would stand alone" in a full-scale conflict.

Expressing that this is why Ukraine invests in "interceptors and protection," Zelensky claimed Russia is seeking to break unity in Europe and in the Euro-Atlantic community.

"They want to break it. Why? Because our unity is the best interceptor against Russia's aggressive plans, the best one, and we still have it," Zelensky said. "Our unity is what protects us."

He reaffirmed the need for "real" and "strong" security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as for Europe, and that agreements in this regard are ready to be signed with the US.

"And with Europe, we think that the agreement on security guarantees should come before any agreement to end the war," he said, adding those guarantees answer the main question of "how long there will be no war again."

He hoped US President Donald Trump, Congress, and the American people hear them, expressing gratitude for "all the real help."

Speaking about peace negotiations to end the war with Russia, which will enter its fifth year later this month, Zelenskyy said a "lot of time" is now being spent on these talks and hoped the next round will be "serious, substantive, helpful for all of us."

Following two round of negotiations in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi in January and earlier this month, trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US are due in Geneva, Switzerland on Feb. 17-18.

"But honestly, sometimes it feels like the sides are talking about completely different things," Zelensky said, noting that the Russian side often refers back to agreements reached during the summit in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last August.

Zelensky said the US often refers back to the topic of concessions and that "too often those concessions are discussed in the context only of Ukraine, not Russia."

He called the absence of Europe in the negotiations as a "big mistake."

He said the Ukrainian side will do "truly everything" to make these negotiations successful, and that Ukraine is ready for a deal that brings "real peace" not only for his country, but for Europe as well.

"And I'm confident that this war can be ended, and ended with dignity," he added.