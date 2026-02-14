Damascus, Washington stress Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity at Munich meeting

Syrian and US officials stressed Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity during talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, according to a Friday Syrian Foreign Ministry statement.

The Syrian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss key local and regional developments.

Both sides emphasized the unity of Syria, its sovereignty, and the integrity of its territory. The US reaffirmed its support for the Syrian government.

Washington also expressed support for the recent integration agreement between the government and the YPG/SDF terror organization, as well as Syria's efforts to combat the ISIS (Daesh) terror group.

Syria formally joined the anti-ISIS coalition last November. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terror group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.

The talks also addressed relations between Syria and the US and ways to develop cooperation in various fields.

The US State Department said in a separate statement on Saturday that Rubio affirmed US support for a Syria that is "stable, at peace" with its neighbors, and protects the rights of all its ethnic and religious minority groups.

Rubio "welcomed the Syrian government's commitment to fully cooperate with the United States and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS," deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The secretary of state also emphasized the importance of implementing the permanent ceasefire and integration agreement in northeastern Syria, and ensuring full respect and safety for the rights of all Syrians, Pigott added.

On Jan. 18, the Syrian government and the SDF reached a comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the northeast.

Syrian security forces and administrative bodies have entered areas previously controlled by the SDF, including Hasakah, Qamishli and Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), as well as strategic facilities such as airports, oil fields, and border crossings.

The agreement provides for the gradual handover of security responsibilities, the deployment of state institutions, and the integration of SDF forces into official government structures.

The Syrian Army launched an operation against the SDF on Jan. 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River. The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to all of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under government control.





