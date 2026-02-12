US calls for ‘fully independent’ government in Iraq

US Charge d'Affaires in Baghdad Joshua Harris said any future Iraqi government "should remain fully independent" and focused on advancing the national interests of all Iraqis, the US Embassy said Thursday.

"We are prepared to use the full range of tools to counter Iran's destabilizing activities in Iraq," Harris added during his meeting with Abdul Hussein Al-Musawi, head of the National Approach Alliance, on Wednesday as cited by an embassy statement.

According to the statement, discussions between the two sides took up the importance of a strong US-Iraq partnership "that delivers tangible benefits for Americans and Iraqis as we work to advance our shared interests, safeguarding Iraqi sovereignty, bolstering regional stability, and strengthening economic ties."

The US opposes the nomination of Nouri al-Maliki, head of Iraq's State of Law Coalition, with President Donald Trump threatening to end support to Iraq if Maliki returns to power.

Maliki was nominated by the Coordination Framework, Iraq's largest Shiite political alliance, to become the country's new prime minister following last year's parliamentary elections.

Despite Trump's threat, the Coordination Framework has maintained its support for Maliki, who described the US warning as "blatant interference" in Iraq's internal affairs.

Maliki previously served two consecutive terms as prime minister from 2006 to 2014 before Haider al-Abadi succeeded him.

His tenure saw major security challenges, particularly the rise of the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, which seized nearly a third of Iraq's territory before Baghdad declared victory over it in 2017.

Iraq held parliamentary elections on Nov. 11, 2025, with voter turnout reaching 56.11%. Lawmakers elected in the vote are responsible for choosing the president and granting confidence to the government.