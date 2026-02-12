NATO chief urges Europe, Canada to boost defense as US pivots toward Indo-Pacific

The NATO chief urged European and Canadian allies on Thursday to increase defense spending and industrial output, stressing that the US remains committed to the alliance but has shifted its focus to the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Mark Rutte said discussions would focus on implementing decisions taken at the Hague summit, including "ramping up" defense investment and strengthening the alliance's industrial base to ensure deterrence.

He also stressed continued support for Ukraine, pointing to a newly announced £500 million (about $630 million) British air defense package and warning that Kyiv remains under missile attacks despite battlefield resilience.

Rutte said recent increases in allied military spending show that pressure from Washington is yielding results, noting that European and Canadian allies are "stepping up" with billions more for defense.

- US calls for stronger European role

Later, during joint remarks with Elbridge Colby, the US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Rutte praised him as a consistent advocate for stronger European and Canadian defense commitments within NATO.

Colby said recent years marked a turning point for the alliance, arguing that the US wants Europe to take the lead in NATO's conventional defense as Washington shifts more strategic focus toward the Indo-Pacific.

He credited US President Donald Trump's leadership with encouraging allies to increase their resources, describing the goal as a "serious alliance focused on defense and deterrence."

- Arctic, Russia, and China concerns

In his earlier doorstep remarks, Rutte warned of long-term threats from Russia and cautioned against underestimating China's growing presence in the Arctic.

He said NATO initiatives aimed at securing the Arctic, Baltic region, and eastern flank show the alliance's ability to address multiple threats simultaneously, citing incidents such as drone incursions in Poland and an alleged missile entering Estonian airspace as reminders of ongoing risks.

Rutte rejected suggestions that Washington is not exerting enough pressure on Moscow, saying both the US and Europe are applying sanctions and continuing military assistance to Ukraine.

Despite US global responsibilities, he expects Washington to maintain both its "nuclear umbrella" and a "strong conventional presence in Europe," he said, calling them "crucial" pillars of transatlantic security.





