Ukrainian skeleton athlete disqualified from Olympics over helmet honoring dead in war with Russia

A Ukrainian skeleton athlete on Thursday was not allowed to start his race at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan because of a helmet honoring fellow athletes killed in the war with Russia.

According to a statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Vladyslav Heraskevych was previously warned that he would not be allowed to start in the men's skeleton event wearing the helmet, which "did not comply with IOC rules."

The IOC, in order to mourn the loss of his fellow athletes, offered the athlete a black armband and/or a black ribbon as an alternative to wearing the helmet, the statement said.

The IOC said Heraskevych was able to display his helmet during all training runs and was offered the opportunity to wear it immediately after the competition while passing through the mixed zone.

However, Heraskevych "did not consider any form of compromise," refusing to comply with the IOC's rules on athlete expression, which is why he was not allowed to start the race, the committee said.





