China opposes new illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank

China on Thursday opposed Israel's new illegal settlements and new rules aimed at strengthening control on the occupied West Bank, according to state-run media.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that Gaza and the West Bank are "inseparable" parts of the Palestinian territory, and the two-state solution is the fundamental way to resolve the Palestinian question, Global Times reported.

"China has consistently opposed the construction of new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory and all attempts to annex or encroach upon Palestinian territory and to undermine the political foundation of the two-state solution," Lin told reporters in Beijing.

He added that the current situation in Gaza remains highly fragile, and relevant parties should refrain from taking any actions that would intensify contradictions and further escalate tensions.

His remarks came after Israel's Security Cabinet approved measures on Sunday aimed at expanding illegal settlement building and increasing Tel Aviv's control of the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli media, the decisions include repealing a law that barred the sale of land in the West Bank to illegal Israeli settlers, unsealing land ownership records, and shifting authority for building permits in a settlement bloc near Hebron from a Palestinian municipality to Israel's civil administration.





