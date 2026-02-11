NATO chief says all initiatives to end Ukraine war faster should be encouraged

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Wednesday that every initiative that could help bring the war in Ukraine to a quicker end should be encouraged, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts among allies.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of a meeting of defense ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Rutte was asked whether he would support European countries reopening dialogue with Moscow, following remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"It's not up to me to advise allies," he said, adding that NATO members are free to pursue their diplomatic initiatives as long as they remain transparent and coordinated with the alliance.

"We all agree that US leadership is key. Here it was the American president breaking the deadlock. But I think every initiative, which will bring this war to an end and will bring this faster to an end, can be encouraged," he said.

"As a European, I'm really proud of what Europe is doing," said Rutte, citing a sharp increase in defense investments and growing European responsibility for arms deliveries to Ukraine.

He said defense spending across Europe is ramping up at a "staggering pace," with further increases expected this year and next as investments agreed at last year's NATO summit in The Hague begin to materialize.

Rutte also emphasized that there is a clear division of labor between NATO and the EU, dismissing concerns about overlap or competition between the two. "There is no debate there," he said.

Asked about discussions with the US, Rutte said Washington has "absolute clarity" on the situation in Ukraine and remains fully aware of the gravity of the conflict.

"The American administration is totally aware of the dreadful situation in Ukraine," he said, and he remains in regular contact with US President Donald Trump on developments.

On the Arctic Sentry, a newly launched initiative to enhance the alliance's presence in the Arctic and the High North, Rutte stressed that the move represents a significant step in strengthening NATO's posture in a region of growing strategic importance.

"What is really new about it is that for the first time now, we will bring everything we do in the Arctic together under one command," he said.

He said the Arctic Sentry will integrate NATO and allied activities in the High North into "one overarching operational approach," similar to how the alliance has coordinated efforts in the Baltic Sea and along its eastern flank.

NATO defense ministers are meeting as the alliance prepares for its next summit, scheduled for July in Ankara. where leaders are expected to build on decisions from last year's summit.