Erdoğan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against ‘maximalist demands’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday called for stability and reconciliation in Syria, urging all sides to prioritize unity and avoid actions that could derail prospects for lasting peace.

"Our greatest wish for Syria is to achieve stability and peace; we want Syrians to build their future together in unity," Erdoğan said, speaking during the Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara.

He also emphasized the need for cooperation among the country's diverse communities after years of conflict, noting that the outlines of a long-term settlement were becoming clearer, cautioning parties against repeating past mistakes.

"The roadmap for lasting peace in Syria has been set; parties must avoid miscalculations, repeating past mistakes, or poisoning the process with maximalist demands," Erdoğan said.

Highlighting the human cost of the war, Erdoğan added: "Every drop of blood shed breaks our hearts, regardless of Arab, Turkmen, Kurd or Nusayri; every life lost in Syria feels like losing a part of ourselves."

He also called for a shift toward reconstruction and economic recovery. "It is time for Syria's resources and above- and below-ground wealth to be used for the prosperity of all segments of society, not for digging tunnels under cities," he said.

Addressing regional concerns, Erdoğan rejected claims that Türkiye seeks dominance, stating: "Türkiye is not seeking influence in the region and has no desire to shape other countries; on the contrary, we sincerely seek brotherhood."