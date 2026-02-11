NATO launches Arctic Sentry exercise to strengthen presence in High North

NATO's Allied Command Operations (ACO) launched the Arctic Sentry exercise on Wednesday, aiming to enhance the alliance's presence in the Arctic and High North, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) said.

The multi-domain activity will bolster NATO's posture in the region, reinforcing its commitment to safeguard member states and maintain stability in one of the world's "most strategically important and environmentally challenging" areas, US Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said in a statement.

"It will leverage NATO's strength to protect our territory and ensure the Arctic and High North remain secure," he added.

The exercise follows a recent meeting in Davos, Switzerland, between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where the two leaders agreed that NATO should take a more active role in defending the region amid "Russia's military activity and China's growing interest."

Arctic Sentry will provide NATO planners with full visibility of allied nations' activities in the Arctic and integrate them into a coordinated operational approach.

The operation will be led by NATO's newest Joint Force Command, JFC Norfolk, whose area of responsibility now covers the entire Arctic region.

ACO and JFC Norfolk will coordinate with Allied Command Transformation, the US and Canada's North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and US Northern and European Commands.

In recent months, Trump renewed his interest in American control over Greenland, citing national security concerns over Russia and China. He also threatened sanctions against European countries that opposed the move.

The threats were later withdrawn after Trump met with Rutte at the World Economic Forum, where the two leaders agreed on a framework for a potential deal covering Greenland and the wider Arctic region.

Following the meeting, talks between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland were launched to resolve the situation.