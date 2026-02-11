Colombian President Petro speaks of assassination plot against him

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday spoke of renewed assassination plots against him just months before the country's presidential election.



Petro, speaking during a meeting with his ministers broadcast live, described specific incidents that occurred during his travels.



The president said that on Monday night the helicopter he was travelling in was unable to land because the aircraft "was going to be shot at. They didn't even turn on the lights where I was supposed to land." Instead, he flew over the open sea for hours.



Petro, who has been in office since 2022, had repeatedly spoken of alleged plans to attack him in the past.





The head of state made the statements after the temporary, suspected disappearance of indigenous senator Aida Quilcué, who is politically close to him. The president spoke of a new phase of political uncertainty. "This puts me in a state of alarm."



According to her associates, Quilcué was intercepted by unknown persons in the south-western administrative district of Cauca. Later, the mayor of the municipality confirmed that the senator had been found alive. The region is one of the most dangerous in the country, with a strong presence of illegal armed groups.



The presidential election is scheduled for the end of May.



