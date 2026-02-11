ISRAELI PRESIDENT HERZOGS VISIT TO AUSTRALIA MET WITH PROTESTS

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Australia's Parliament House on Wednesday to protest the official visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, local media reported.

They waved Palestinian flags and displayed placards with slogans against Israel, with the rally also drawing support from several politicians, including ACT Senator David Pocock and Greens leader Larissa Waters, said ABC News.

Independent lawmaker Zali Steggall used the occasion to press Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on what accountability Australia would seek from Herzog over the death of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom.

Frankcom was among several aid workers of the non-profit World Central Kitchen killed in Gaza during an Israeli airstrike in April 2024, an incident that sparked widespread grief and calls for justice in Australia.

Albanese confirmed that he raised the issue directly with the Israeli president during their meeting, along with what he described as "a range of other government concerns."

He emphasized that Canberra expects transparency from Israel as investigations continue.

"We continue to press for full accountability, including any appropriate criminal charges. We will continue working to ensure transparency and appropriate action," he added.

Protests have continued across Australia against Herzog's visit since his arrival on a four-day trip on Monday, with tensions escalating after clashes between police and demonstrators earlier in the week.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Monday, leading to clashes with police in several locations. Footage widely circulated on social media showed New South Wales (NSW) police forcibly removing Muslim worshippers and dragging them as they performed prayers during the protest.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, including from the Australian National Imams Council, which described the police actions as "shocking, deeply disturbing, and entirely unacceptable."

Australia's Special Envoy for Islamophobia, Aftab Malik, has called for an investigation into the police use of force and urged NSW Premier Chris Minns to issue a public apology to the Muslim community.

Herzog is in Australia on an official visit and has been accompanied by heavy security including police, Israeli security personnel and snipers since his arrival in Sydney, where he met with Jewish community leaders following the Bondi terror attack in December.

Last year, a UN Human Rights Council special commission of inquiry into the war in Gaza said Israel was committing genocide and cited statements made by Herzog following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas as evidence of genocidal intent.

Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza in October 2023. More than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 171,000 wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, while about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed.

Despite a ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 576 Palestinians and wounding 1,543 others, the ministry said.