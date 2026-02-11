Ten dead after mass shooting at Canadian school and second location

Canadian authorities on Tuesday said that 10 people, including the suspected attacker, died in a mass shooting at two locations, including a school, in the province of British Columbia.



Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in a statement said they received reports of an active shooter at a school in Tumbler Ridge, in the foothills of the BC Rockies, at 1:20 pm local time (2020 GMT). The alert was officially cancelled just over four hours later.



As they searched the school, "officers located multiple victims," the Tumbler Ridge RCMP said in a statement. "An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury."



"Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school," the statement continued.



"Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital," police said, adding that about 25 more people were being assessed at the local medical centre for non-life-threatening injuries.



RCMP North District Commander Ken Floyd said at a news conference that "two additional victims were located deceased" at "a secondary location believed to be connected to the incident."



Floyd added that "we are not in a place now to be able to understand why and what may have motivated this tragedy. This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation."



