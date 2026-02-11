 Contact Us
Ten dead after mass shooting at Canadian school and second location

Ten people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a mass shooting at a school and a second location in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, police said Tuesday. Several others were injured, with authorities saying the motive remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Published February 11,2026
Canadian authorities on Tuesday said that 10 people, including the suspected attacker, died in a mass shooting at two locations, including a school, in the province of British Columbia.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in a statement said they received reports of an active shooter at a school in Tumbler Ridge, in the foothills of the BC Rockies, at 1:20 pm local time (2020 GMT). The alert was officially cancelled just over four hours later.

As they searched the school, "officers located multiple victims," the Tumbler Ridge RCMP said in a statement. "An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury."

"Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school," the statement continued.

"Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital," police said, adding that about 25 more people were being assessed at the local medical centre for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP North District Commander Ken Floyd said at a news conference that "two additional victims were located deceased" at "a secondary location believed to be connected to the incident."

Floyd added that "we are not in a place now to be able to understand why and what may have motivated this tragedy. This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation."