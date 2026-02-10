Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians in a drone strike in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in the latest violation of the Oct. 10 ceasefire deal, medical sources said.

The sources said the bodies of the victims were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after the attack that targeted an electric bike near al-Masdar village.

The attack was the latest Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement that halted Israel's two-year war, killing more than 72,000 people and injuring over 171,000 others since October 2023.

At least 581 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,553 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.





