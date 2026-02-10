Ambulance helicopter crash in Libya kills 5

An ambulance helicopter crashed at Libya's Al-Sarra base on Monday while returning from a medical evacuation mission, killing five people, local media reported.

The crash occurred about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the southeastern city of Kufra, according to the al-Wasat news portal, citing informed sources.

Those killed included two members of the military transport service and a hospital nurse from Kufra. The remaining two victims were foreigners, identified as the pilot and his assistant, the report said.

No further details were immediately available regarding the cause of the crash, and Libyan authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.





