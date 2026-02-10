China tests 'Snow Leopard' polar vehicle during Antarctic mission

China has successfully completed extensive Antarctic trials of its domestically developed Snow Leopard 6×6 wheeled vehicle, marking a significant technological step forward in the country's polar exploration capabilities, state media reported Tuesday.

The vehicle traveled more than 10,000 kilometers (6,213 miles) across the harsh Antarctic interior during a 75-day testing mission, undergoing evaluation over five terrains -- sea ice, gravel, soft snow, hard snow and solid ice, according to the Global Times.

Unlike traditional tracked vehicles commonly used in polar expeditions, which typically average around 20 kilometers per hour, the Snow Leopard demonstrated higher performance. It reached average speeds of 28 km/h on soft snow and 42 km/h on hard snow, while maintaining a top speed of 65 km/h on solid ice.

The trials were conducted as part of China's 42nd Antarctic expedition, during which the vehicle supported rapid travel between research stations and enhanced emergency response and logistical deployment.

Researchers said the platform significantly improves the efficiency and operational reach of Chinese missions on the frozen continent.

The expedition departed Shanghai on Nov. 1, 2025, with a broader scientific agenda that includes drilling experiments in lakes buried deep beneath the Antarctic ice sheet.

Expedition leader and chief scientist Wei Fuhai said teams plan to use domestically developed hot-water and thermal-melting drilling systems to conduct clean sampling through ice layers exceeding 3,000 meters in thickness.