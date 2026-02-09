TRUMP CONGRATULATES JAPANS TAKAICHI ON HER PARTY’S ELECTION WIN

US President Donald Trump congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over her ruling Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in Sunday's general election, wishing her "great ⁠success" in passing her "Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said "Sanae's bold and wise decision to call for an Election paid off big time. Her Party now runs the Legislature, holding a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY — The first time since World War Il."

He called Takaichi "a highly respected and very popular leader," saying it had been an honor to endorse her and her coalition during the campaign.

"The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support," he wrote.

Other US and Canadian officials also congratulated Takaichi.

"My sincerest congratulations to Prime Minister Takaichi on her historic victory, securing the biggest post-war electoral margin in Japanese history," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

"As @POTUS has said, she will not let the people of Japan down," he added, referring to Trump.

"When Japan is strong, the US is strong in Asia, and the Prime Minister's great relationship with President Trump demonstrates well the lasting bonds between our nations," he said.

Takaichi hailed the support from Trump, saying the potential of the US-Japan alliance is "limitless" and emphasizing that the partnership is "built on deep trust and close, strong cooperation."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated Takaichi for the "decisive victory" in the election.

"I'm looking forward to working with you to further elevate the strong partnership between Canada and Japan, to create more opportunities for both our peoples," he said on X.

The LDP secured at least two-thirds of the seats in the 465-member lower house, rising from 198 before the election and well above the 233 needed for a majority, which it lost in the 2024 election, according to projections from Japan's Kyodo news agency.

The party became the first in Japan's postwar era to achieve a two-thirds lower house majority.

Takaichi dissolved the chamber last month to seek a fresh public mandate.





