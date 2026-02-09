UBER ACQUIRES TURKISH DELIVERY STARTUP GETIRS OPERATIONS IN TÜRKIYE

Global tech-based logistics firm Uber announced that an agreement was reached for the acquisition of Turkish delivery startup Getir's food, grocery, retail, and water portfolio in Türkiye.

According to a joint statement, the acquisition process was set to conclude following regulatory approvals and the fulfillment of transaction conditions.

Uber previously acquired a majority stake in a similar firm, Trendyol Go, in Türkiye last year.

The statement indicated that the firm would bring Getir and Trendyol Go together under the Uber umbrella.

Uber planned to contribute to the growth of the ecosystem by combining the distinct capabilities of Getir and Trendyol Go following the approval of the transaction.

The companies reported that when the process was completed, Getir users would continue to access the Getir app while also benefiting from Trendyol Go's wide restaurant network.

It was further noted that Trendyol Go users would be able to reach Getir services directly through their own applications.