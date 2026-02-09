Meloni likeness removed from Rome church fresco after objections

A picture shows a newly restored fresco in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina where an angel (R) was erased after a controversy, in Rome on February 4, 2026. (AFP Photo)

An angel figure resembling Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been removed from a fresco in a Rome church following objections from Vatican authorities.

The fresco, located in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina, one of Rome's oldest churches, was restored last year by artist Bruno Valentinetti.

The resemblance was reported by Italian media earlier this month, prompting an inquiry by the Diocese of Rome and the Italian Ministry of Culture.

Valentinetti later acknowledged that the image was inspired by Meloni.

Church officials said the depiction did not conform to the original iconography or the sacred nature of the site, and the artist painted over the face at the request of Vatican authorities.

"Images of sacred art and Christian tradition cannot be misused or exploited," said Rome's Cardinal Baldassare Reina in a statement.

The original facial features of the figure will be restored, according to the office of the Diocese of Rome.

The Ministry of Culture also stressed that any restoration work in the church requires prior authorization from relevant institutions.