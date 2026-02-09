Turkish vice president receives Brazilian ambassador, discusses expanding cooperation

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Monday received Brazil's Ambassador to Ankara Gilda Motta Santos Neves to discuss bilateral ties, global issues, and cooperation in the runup to this year's UN climate change conference, known as COP31, which Türkiye is set to host this fall.

On Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yılmaz said the meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara covered steps to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, the defense industry, technology, and investment, as well as coordination on global matters and the COP31 conference, which is set for November.

He described Brazil as a strategic partner and said Ankara aims to elevate bilateral relations to a more institutional framework. This includes plans to establish a high-level strategic cooperation council mechanism between the two countries.

Yılmaz also said the two sides are working toward boosting the bilateral trade in a balanced way to reach a target of $10 billion. He thanked the Brazilian ambassador for her visit.