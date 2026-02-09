Pezeshkian calls new Iran-US talks ‘good opportunity’ for ‘fair, logical’ nuclear deal

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday described the new round of negotiations with the United States as a "very good opportunity" to reach a "fair, logical, and mutually satisfactory" deal on Tehran's nuclear issue.

Tehran is "seeking to guarantee" its rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), including on the issues of "enrichment and the lifting of unjust sanctions," Pezeshkian said at an event in the capital marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Iran and the US resumed their nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday after an eight-month suspension.

The Iranian president, who assumed office two years ago promising to revive nuclear diplomacy with the US, emphasized that the most viable way to address regional and global challenges is "through dialogue and negotiation."

"Any negotiation that is based on international law, dignity, respect for national sovereignty, on an equal footing, and founded on the principle of win-win will be accepted and welcomed by us. Our foreign policy is defined by dignified interaction," he added.

Pezeshkian said Iran is taking steps to ensure the "success of this path," voicing hope the US will also "commit to the requirements of this goal without excessive demands" to achieve a "desirable result" in the ongoing negotiations.

"Our message to the world is clear: Iran is a country that honors its commitments, provided it also witnesses sincerity and adherence to obligations from others," he said.

The Iranian president said Tehran "extends a hand of friendship" to all countries seeking "sincere cooperation," highlighting that the country's economic, transport, and knowledge-based capacities provide a "suitable platform for multilateral cooperation."

Pezeshkian stressed that his government has placed "great emphasis" on expanding relations with neighboring and Muslim countries in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for his part, said Tehran is "seeking real negotiations" to reach a result, "provided that the other side is also serious."

Iran has always resisted the "language of force," he said, while acknowledging that "a wall of distrust" exists in Tehran's relations with Washington.

Araghchi expressed hope that the "necessary trust" will be established so negotiations can lead to a "successful outcome."

Iran and the US are currently preparing for the next round of negotiations after the first round was held in Muscat on Friday under Omani mediation.

Araghchi said the timing and venue for the next round "will be determined through consultations conducted by Oman."