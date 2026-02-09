Russian army receives 'large batch' of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter jets

Rostec announced on Monday that the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets have entered service with the Russian army.

A statement issued by Rostec said one of its subsidiaries, the United Aircraft Corporation, has manufactured and delivered a large batch of Su-57 aircraft in a new technical configuration to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The machines have received updated onboard systems and a weapons complex," it said.

The aircraft underwent a full cycle of factory trials before military pilots evaluated it in various operational modes, the statement said.

Rostec head Sergey Chemezov said aviation plants are clearly and on time fulfilling their tasks of supplying equipment to the army, constantly upgrading them based on the customer's needs and real combat conditions.

"The Su-57 is a formidable weapon that has proven its effectiveness on the front line. It has many destroyed targets to its credit. The fifth-generation complex can be employed even in environments with the most advanced enemy air defense systems," he said.

The updated fighter jets "have become even more powerful and dangerous," Chemezov added.

The Su-57 fighter jets are capable of performing a wide range of combat missions. The aircraft can strike air, ground, and sea targets, operate around the clock, including in complex weather conditions and under jamming. Its low observability allows it to remain effective despite counteraction from modern air defense systems.

Rostec is one of Russia's largest state-owned defense and industrial conglomerates, playing a central role in the country's military-industrial complex, technology sector, and strategic economic planning.





