6 arrested in France over crypto-linked kidnapping of magistrate

Six suspects were arrested over the weekend in France as part of an ongoing investigation related to the abduction of a magistrate and her mother for ransom in cryptocurrency.

Lyon's public prosecutor's office confirmed that six people were arrested, including a child, according to the daily Le Parisien.

On Wednesday night into Thursday, two women, a magistrate and her mother, were kidnapped in the southeastern Isere department and later released after 30 hours in captivity.

The magistrate is reportedly the partner of an executive at a Lyon-based company specializing in cryptocurrencies, and the kidnappers demanded a large sum in bitcoin.

While most of the arrested suspects are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 20, searches are still ongoing.





