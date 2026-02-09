Venezuela frees at least 35 political detainees, including opposition figures

Venezuela has freed at least 35 political detainees, including several high-profile opposition figures, in a move that coincides with efforts by the country's interim leadership to strengthen relations with the US, a rights group said Sunday.

Among those released were opposition politicians Juan Pablo Guanipa and Perkins Rocha, according to statements from a Venezuelan press union, opposition party officials and family members.

Rights organization Foro Penal said at least 35 people were released Sunday. The group reported last week that more than 650 people it considers political prisoners remained in detention nationwide.

Authorities did not immediately issue a formal announcement. In recent days, however, Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, said she intended to shut down El Helicoide, a detention complex long criticized by rights groups, and outlined plans for a broad amnesty law.

The releases follow the capture last month of former President Nicolas Maduro by US authorities, an event that reshaped Venezuela's political landscape. Since then, Rodriguez -- who previously served as vice president -- has taken steps to reorient the country's foreign policy, working with the administration of Donald Trump and redirecting oil exports toward the United States, according to The New York Times.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado welcomed the releases in a message on the US social media platform X, saying: "Today Venezuelans welcome our heroes home … They emerge with moving strength and dignity."





