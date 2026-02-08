Young mountaineer killed in northern Pakistan

A renowned Pakistani mountaineer was killed after falling from a mountain during ice climbing in northern Pakistan, a state mountaineering body said Sunday.

Daulat Shah, 31, fell while climbing an ice wall in the Hunza district of the scenic Gilgit-Baltistan region, along with a foreign tourist Saturday, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Volunteers later recovered his body and took it to a government hospital.

Daulat had successfully summited four 8,000-meter (26,246-foot) high peaks, including the world's second-highest peak, K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum-II and Gasherbrum-I.

He summited Gasherbrum-I in 2025 without supplementary oxygen.

Gilgit-Baltistan, which borders neighboring China, is home to five of the 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

Several mountaineers have been killed in recent years while attempting to ascend the treacherous mountains in the region.