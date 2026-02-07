Erdoğan, King Abdullah take 'important decisions' to strenghten Türkiye-Jordan ties

Türkiye and Jordan will strengthen the friendship between the two countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday as he met King Abdullah in Istanbul, who arrived on an official visit.

Erdogan welcomed the Jordanian monarch at the Dolmabahçe Palace, where the two held a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks between their delegations.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalın, and presidential adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Following the one-on-one meeting, Erdoğan was awarded the Order of Al Hussein bin Ali, the highest order of the Kingdom of Jordan. According to the Royal Hashemite Court, it was "in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the deep historical ties and distinguished relations between the two countries."

"In today's meetings with my dear brother, King Abdullah of Jordan, we made important decisions that will strengthen the friendship between our two countries," said Erdogan.

Before departing the palace, the two leaders held an official dinner.







