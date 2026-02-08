Qatar condemns attack on UN food convoy in Sudan

Qatar on Saturday condemned an attack on a World Food Program relief convoy in Sudan's North Kordofan State as an egregious violation of international humanitarian law principles.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the targeting of the humanitarian convoy and emphasized the urgent need to protect aid workers operating in the region.

The ministry also stressed the importance of ensuring sustainable delivery of assistance to people in need throughout the state.

Qatar reiterated its demand for combined regional and global efforts to end Sudan's conflict through peaceful means, reaffirming its support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty and stability.

On Saturday, Sudan's government accused RSF forces of carrying out a drone strike on a World Food Program aid convoy in North Kordofan, causing casualties and destroying humanitarian supplies intended for displaced civilians.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF controls all five states in the western Darfur region, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east and center of the country, including the national capital of Khartoum.

The conflict between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.