Trump meets new Honduran president at Mar-a-Lago

US President Donald Trump met Saturday with newly elected Honduran President Nasry Asfura at his Mar-a-Lago estate in the state of Florida.

It was the meeting between the two leaders since Trump openly backed Asfura during his 2025 presidential campaign, a move that drew condemnation and accusations of foreign interference.

Trump claimed credit for Asfura's electoral success, stating, "Once I gave him my strong Endorsement, he won his Election!" he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He said they "share many of the same America First Values" and have "a close partnership on Security, working together to counter dangerous Cartels and Drug Traffickers, and deporting Illegal Migrants and Gang Members out of the United States."

The US president also said the two discussed issues, including investment and trade between the US and Honduras.

"He loves the people of Honduras, and is focused on their Health, Well-being, Education, and Economic Prosperity," Trump wrote.

Trump congratulated Asfura in his post, writing, "Tito: Congratulations on your Great Victory!"

The Trump administration has loomed over the newly formed Honduran government since last year's election, when the Republican leader endorsed Asfura and warned that the US would withhold assistance from the Central American nation should he lose.

Even before being sworn in, Asfura had already consolidated his political standing by arranging meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.