UN chief 'strongly' condemns 'escalating violence' in South Sudan, calls for immediate halt to military operations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly" condemned "escalating violence" in South Sudan on Sunday, urging all parties to immediately cease military operations as millions require life-saving humanitarian assistance.

"I strongly condemn the escalating violence in South Sudan, where nearly 10 million people need life-saving humanitarian assistance & continue to bear the brunt of the conflict," Guterres wrote on US social media company X.

The UN chief called on all parties to "immediately & decisively halt all military operations, de-escalate tensions through dialogue, uphold international law, protect civilians" and ensure humanitarian access and security for aid workers and peacekeeping personnel.

Fighting, attacks and looting of humanitarian and health facilities have crippled operations and shut down essential services, placing civilians and aid workers at serious risk, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Saturday.

At least 11 healthcare facilities have been attacked across Jonglei State since late December, disrupting life-saving services and resulting in seizure of 12 vehicles including an ambulance, according to Haq.

Recent incidents include repeated attacks on a World Food Program convoy, an airstrike on a Doctors Without Borders hospital, and burning of a Save the Children field office, he said.

"This clear disregard for medical and humanitarian operations is unacceptable and must stop," Haq said.

More than 370,000 people have been displaced by fighting this year, including more than 280,000 in Jonglei State, amid a rapidly worsening cholera outbreak, the spokesperson added.