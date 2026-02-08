Russian FM discusses Iran situation with Omani counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday discussed the situation in Iran in a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the two exchanged views following Friday's talks between Tehran and Washington in Muscat, after weeks of heightened tensions linked to the US military buildup in Persian Gulf waters near Iran.

Lavrov and Albusaidi agreed on the need to facilitate the continuation of the negotiation process with the aim of reaching mutually acceptable agreements.

"Sergey Lavrov highly praised the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman's leadership in this regard," the statement said.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US on the future of Iran's nuclear program, mediated by Oman, ended on Friday, with further talks possible in the coming days.