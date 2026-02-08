Alperen Şengün secures a spot in 2026 NBA All-Star roster

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the second time in his career.

"Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team World for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (Sunday, 2/15 on NBC & Peacock)," the NBA said in a statement on Sunday.

Şengün, 23, averaged 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and a career-high 6.3 assists in 44 games this season.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will feature two teams of US players (USA Stars and USA Stripes) and one team of international players (Team World) competing in a round-robin mini-tournament with four 12-minute games.

The game will take place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 15.